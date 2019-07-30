
ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: S Ravi omitted, Gough-Wilson added

Senior Indian umpire Sundaram Ravi, who has been under controversial circumstances for his decision making over the years, is left out of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2019-20

India's Sundaram Ravi set to be removed from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Sundaram Ravi, the sole representative of India in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, is set to be removed soon, Indian media reported. Even after he was selected as one of the 16 ump

