My way to deal with this would be to find a way to land a punch back at the batters: Doeschate
History was created at the Eden Gardens on Friday (April 26) as Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful T20 chase ever, chasing down Kolkata Knight Riders' total of 261 with e
Ryan ten Doeschate named as KKR's fielding coach for IPL 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders haveappointed Ryan ten Doeschate as their fielding coach for the upcoming IPLseason. Doeschate was also associated with the team as a cricketer for a longtime
Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years
Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years
Doeschate announces his retirement
Dutch Cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate announces his retirement from International Cricket. The Fourty One year old all-rounder will never be seen in Netherlands jersey anymore.Doescha
Can Netherlands make this WC one to remember?
Netherlandswill be fighting for a spot in the Super 12 in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup2021. They have some remarkable achievements in the past, like chasing down 193within 14 ove
ten Doeschate names two best all-rounders in modern cricket
There is a lot of talk about thebest all-rounder in the world of cricket right now. According to Netherlandall-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Ravindr
ten Doeschate back in Netherlands for T20 WC
Netherlands have announced an experienced squad for the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.Star all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate is back in the Netherlands mix. He returned to Dutch
Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier
Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After
Ryan ten Doeschate 'apologies' after surpassing Virat and Babar in rare feat
Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate showed his sarcastic best as he found himself topping the list of highest ODI average, a feat that would be fittingly well beside the likes
‘Mentor’ Ryan ten Doeschate admits International Career is 'Over'
Netherlands' ace all-rounder, Ryan ten Doeschate reckons that international career is finished. The star cricketer has been a phenomenal part of Netherlands cricket history. He has