Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club News
thumb

Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day

The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear

thumb

Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup

thumb

Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal

Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick

thumb

Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship

Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te

thumb

I had a good innings, two or three more would be good for me: Sabbir

Bangladesh cricketer SabbirRahman has been out of the headlines for a long time due to his off form in thepresent years. But he’s made the headline again after three years scoring

thumb

Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination

The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin

thumb

Test players turn up at DPL on Bengali New Year

Tournament debutants Rupganj Tigers have sealed Super League berth as Bangladesh's Test stars have madetheir appearance at the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Pahela Baishakh, t

thumb

Sheikh Jamal, Abahani, Mohammedan win in day of thrillers

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Abahani and Mohammedan have come out on top as all three won in the last over in round ten of the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmond

thumb

Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six

In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the

thumb

Rupganj Tigers thump Abahani to mark DPL debut

Defending champions Abahani Limited have fallen to debutants Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in the first day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Rupganj Tigers 259

