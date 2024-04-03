
Rubel Hossain News
thumb

Tamim's 74 after Rubel and Mahadi's brilliant bowling give Prime Bank a convincing win

Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Partex Sporting Club by 4 wickets on Wednesday (3rd April). Rubel Hossain's brilliant bowling didn't allow Partex' batters to score big. Sheikh Mahadi

thumb

Where was your emotion 9 years ago: Rubel reacts to Mathews' comment about Bangladesh

Angelo Mathews cannot accept his'timed out' dismissal. He spread his anger throughout the team and expressedhis anger while fielding and at the end of the match. Mathews talks abou

thumb

Taskin Ahmed achieves milestone of 150 wickets in international cricket

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasreached the milestone of 150 wickets in international cricket. He achieved thisfeat in the second T20I match of the series against Ireland. Taskin'

thumb

Rubel Hossain hopeful of a return to national team

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossainlast got a chance to play for the national team in the tour of New Zealand in2021, since then he has been out of the national team. As the competition

thumb

Hridoy, Zakir fifties guide Sylhet to 31-run win

Sylhet Strikers defeated KhulnaTigers by 31 runs in the second match of Monday in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). As a result of this victory, Sylhet made their positio

thumb

The national team is nobody's property: Rubel dreams of national team return

Bangladesh star pacer RubelHossain has been out of the national team for a year and a half. He last playedin the national team during the tour of New Zealand in 2021. Bangladesh’s

thumb

We have fallen behind a lot in batting in the T20 World Cup: Rubel

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cupmission ended with two wins and three defeats. The bowling unit was excellentthroughout the tournament, except for the South Africa match. But the batting

thumb

Bangladesh cricketer Shamim Hossain ties knot with longtime partner

Bangladesh cricketer ShamimHossain Patwary has started a new chapter in his life. This national cricketer hastied a knot with his classmate. He posted his wedding pictures on socia

thumb

Afif, Rubel register for the Abu Dhabi T10 player draft

A few days ago, Bangladesh openerTamim Iqbal and pacer Mustafizur Rahman have registered for the draft of thisyear's Abu Dhabi T10 League. This time all-rounder Afif Hossain has al

thumb

Rubel Hossain announce his retirement from Test cricket

Bangladeshi fast bowler Rubel Hossain has announced his retirement from Test cricket but the Pacer will continue to play in the limited over format.Bangladeshi fast bowler Rubel Ho

thumb

I have decided to retire to give opportunities to young cricketers: Rubel

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain hasalready officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about hisretirement from red-ball cricket. He said that he has decided to retire to

thumb

Rubel Hossain announces retirement from red-ball cricket

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain hasannounced retirement from red-ball cricket. The cricketer, who has been out ofthe national team for several months, will not be seen anywhere in T

