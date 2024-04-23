
RR vs MI News
thumb

We put ourselves in trouble early on: Hardik

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya spoke after a heavy defeat against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai lost the match by 9 wickets, as Rajasthan made light work of the chas

thumb

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century powers Rajasthan to a 9 wicket victory over MI

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Tuesday (23rd April) in Jaipur. Sandeep Sharma's fiery fifer reduced Mumbai Indians to 179, despite being in a platform to pass

thumb

Record alert : Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to have picked up 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached to this feat against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday. Yuzve

thumb

IPL 2022: match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, dream11 prediction, Fantasy cricket

The 44th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be played in the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, India.According to the s

