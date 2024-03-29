RR vs DC News
"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity" - Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). This is Rajasthan's second win in a row in the season. Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swas
Riyan Parag's single handed demolition thumps Delhi by 12 runs
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swashbuckling 84 off 45 balls and brilliant death bowling fr
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match 11, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Match 11 of “Indian T20 League, 2023” will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC). The match will be played on April 8, 2023 at 3:30pm IST at Barsapara Cr