RP Singh News
thumb

RP Singh feels Mohammed Siraj can be a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj is one of the best pacers in the Indian cricket team. When he made his national debut, there was immense pressure on his shoulders where he literally struggled to pr

thumb

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh available for Legends Cricket League 2

New Delhi, July 25 Legends League cricket will be attended by Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh. Both players were also part of the first season and made immense contributions to the seri

thumb

RP Singh questions Rohit Sharma's decision to miss South Africa T20Is

Indian cricket team have an important series up ahead as they will take on South African cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The first T20I will be played on June 9 at Arun

thumb

No power point presentation by selector candidates of Indian national team

BIPIN DANINone of the five shortlisted candidates interviewed for the selectors' job of Indian national team had given presentation.The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committ

thumb

Watch: Dhoni becomes panipuri seller

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been out of the India national team since the last World Cup. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is not just out of the national team, but he’s

thumb

Watch: RP Singh caught in a controversy in T10 League

Former Indian fast bowler RP Singh was caught in the mid of a controversy in the ongoing T10 League in the United Arab Emirates. This year's T10 league is currently on the floors i

