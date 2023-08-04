
Royale Challengers Bangalore News
RCB appoint Andy Flower as head coach for IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed the highly experienced Andy Flower as their head coach on Friday, officially ending the tenures of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.Royal Challen

IPL 2020: Gayle fined For breaching IPL Code Of Conduct

The Jamaican master hitter Chris Gayle has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct. The occurrence took place during the m

IPL 2020: Players to watch out for RCB according to their coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has mentioned some of the young players of RCB to watch out for in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).Katich also

Umpire Nigel Llong in hot water after 'door-kicking'

English umpire Nigel Llong, while officiating in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium reportedly lost his

'You little buscuit'! AB de Villiers flatters Virat Kohli after IPL ton

Just like in many occasions before, Virat Kohli orchestrated a masterclass to produce his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) century.Kohli’s stunner in the match between Kolkata Kni

Seven arrested from Eden Gardens for involving in betting

Seven spectators were arrested in connection with cricket betting from the Eden Gardens during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Ch

Virat Kohli fined for Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in Mohali

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.In the nigh

Prayas Ray Barman: The youngest debutant in IPL history

Prayas Ray Barman became the youngest player to debut in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).At the age of 16 years and 157 days, Prayas wearing Royale Challengers Bangalore

Shakib rings Eden Garden bell on his birthday

Shakib Al Hasan, the ace Bangladesh all-rounder is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.It has been an old tradition at the Eden Garden

CSK donates IPL opener proceeds to martyr's families of Pulwama attack

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have donated the proceeds from the ticket sales of their opening fixture of the 2019 Indian Premier League to the families of the victims of the Pulwama a

IPL 2019 Auction: Full details of financial component of franchises

On Monday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Jaipur on December 18 in Bengaluru. A total o

RCB deny replacing Kohli's captaincy

Royal Challengers Bangalore have clearly stated that they have not replaced Virat Kohli from the captaincy.The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise RCB have dismissed the prevaili

