Royal London Cup News
thumb

Prithvi Shaw will learn a lot from playing in England: Ravi Ashwin

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Prithvi Shaw will pick up the tricks and trade from playing in the English conditions. The Indian cricketer was last se

thumb

46-year-old Darren Stevens wins trophy in his farewell match for Kent

Cricketers of his age have leftthe game and joined other professions, but Darren Stevens hasn’t stopped. Why?The form speaks for him. Stevens gave the title to his team Kent at the

thumb

Sundar ruled out of Zimbabwe series

India all-rounder WashingtonSundar has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour due to a left shoulder injurysustained during the Royal London One Day Cup, according to news agency PTI.

thumb

Shreyas Iyer to represent Lancashire in Royal London Cup

India's right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to represent Lancashire for the Royal London Cup commencing in July. The 26-year-old cricketer who has been a regular feature i

