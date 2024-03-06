Ross Taylor News
Kane Williamson refutes Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement
New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has refuted Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement. Ross Taylor on ESPNCricinfo's podcast claimed that Neil Wagner's retire
Neil Wagner's retirement was forced - says Ross Taylor
Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor said Neil Wagner's retirement was forced, he wasn’t ready to retire this early. Wagner who is New Zealand's fifth highest wicket-taker in test
Tait, Taylor not coming to Bangladesh coaching panel
Many supporters were happy withthe news that Shaun Tait and Ross Taylor want to be the coach of Bangladesh.But for now, these two legends who rocked the world in their respective r
Shaun Tait, Ross Taylor show interest to coach Bangladesh men's cricket team
The post of separate coach forboth batting and bowling departments is still vacant. Applications are inprogress for those two posts. Ross Taylor, Shaun Tait have already expressedt
India will be nervous facing New Zealand in the semi-finals, thinks Taylor
India and New Zealand will faceeach other on November 15 (Wednesday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Itwill be the first semi-final match of the ongoing World Cup. These two tea
Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Ross Taylor confirm participation in LLC Masters
Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, Australian Pace legend Brett Lee and former Bangladeshi spinner Abdur Razzak have confirm
Allen, Bracewell earn place in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad
New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the eighth T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen andMichael Bracewell have been called into the squad. They will play the firstWorl
Taylor reveals Stokes wanted to play for New Zealand
Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has revealed in his autobiography Ross Taylor Black &amp; White thathe asked the Kiwi-born all-rounder Ben Stokes if he wanted to play f
One of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped me across the face three or four times: Taylor
Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has published his autobiography after retirement. In theautobiographical book named Ross Taylor: Black &amp; White, this formerKiwi cric
People sometimes assume I'm Maori or Indian: Ross Taylor reveals racism in New Zealand cricket
New Zealand is considered one ofthe most civilized and polite teams in world cricket. But this time thelegendary former cricketer Ross Taylor has accused New Zealand of racism.Tayl
The Ross Taylor Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ross Taylor is a New Zealand cricketer, born March 8, 1984 in Lower Hutt, Wellington. Taylor is a middle-order, right-handed hitter and occasionally rolls with his right arm.In Feb