Roshan Abeysinghe News
SLC's sporting gesture: allows Afghanistan team to take inaugural trophy home
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has showna good gesture by allowing the ‘special trophy’ to be taken away to Kabul. The three-match inaugural bilateralODI series between the Sri Lankan tea
Asian commentators for Asia Cup
The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m
Roshan Abeysinghe and HD Ackerman invited for Test commentary in Bangladesh
Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe andSouth Africa's HD Ackerman are the part of the commentary team for the two Testmatches in Bangladesh. According to the sources inBangladesh Cricket
There was always something special in Ebadot: Roshan
In the three-year Test career, Ebadot Hossain delivered his best performance finally. Sri Lankan commentator and former cricketer Roshan Abeysinghe said, he always knew something s
Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean commentators land in Bangladesh
Two commentators- one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have landed in Bangladesh.Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and Zimbabwe's Tino Mawoyo have been hired by the broadcasters and th
Foreigners agree to officiate as match-officials in Pakistan
Bipin DaniAs a top-order batsman, Australia's David Boon had visited Pakistan more than once but it will be his first visit to Pakistan as a match-referee when Sri Lankans play aga
8 commentators announced for Nidahas Trophy
The Sri Lankan Cricket Board on Monday announced a 8-member commentators for the upcoming Hero Nidahas trophy T20 Tri-Series which is due to commence on Tuesday, March 6. [নিউজটি ব