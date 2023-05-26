Ronsford Beaton News
Ronsford Beaton cleared to resume bowling
Following an evaluation inEngland, West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has been approved to resumebowling after his action was deemed lawful.In March of this year, CricketWest
Beaton reported for suspected bowling action
West Indies’ right arm fast bowler Ronsford Beaton will undergo biomechanical testing for illegal bowling action after being reported by match officials in New Zealand.On Saturday,
Dynamite pick Beaton as their tenth foreign recruit
The defending champion of Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites have picked up another foreign cricketer in heir slot for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League, which