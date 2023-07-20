
Rohail Nazir News
thumb

Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens Darwin series on Australia tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir to captain the Pakistan Shaheens for the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, organized by Northern Te

thumb

Shafiq, Malik, Amir dropped for New Zealand series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 35-man squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. From this squad, the national men’s and Shaheens squads will be selected.Uncapped A

thumb

Video: Bishnoi gets annoyed at wrong batsman getting out

Cricket is a game that demands high-level concentration during the passage of play. When two batsmen play, there should be a good understanding between the striker and non-striker

thumb

Pakistan stun Bangladesh to get trophy in Emerging Asia Cup Final

Despite being very close, the title has not won by the Bangladesh Emerging Team. In the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, the hosts lost by 77 runs against Pakistan.Pa

