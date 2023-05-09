
Ritu Moni News
Nigar Sultana's stunning 75 helps Bangladesh clinch the first T20I

Bangladesh women's thumped the Lankan women's by 6 wicketa in Sri Lanka's own territory, Colombo. After opting to bat first the Lankan women's had a brisk start. Thanks to the skip

New Zealand Women secure T20I series win against Bangladesh Women

New Zealand Women have defeatedBangladesh Women convincingly again in the second T20I of the three-matchseries to win the series with one match in hand. The Kiwis beat the visitors

Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs

Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow

Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage

Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav

South Africa Emerging rattled for 92, Bangladesh seal series

Bangladesh Emerging Women have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against South Africa Emerging Women's team. The hosts dominated in the third ODI to take a si

Nigar tons up as Bangladesh Emerging take 2-0 lead

Bangladesh Emerging Women have comprehensively beaten South Africa Emerging Women by seven wickets in the second one-day match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.[caption id="

Ritu Moni grieves coach's death following career-best haul

Muslim Uddin; a very well known figure among the Bangladeshi women cricketers. He is the person who is credited for shaping the career of many of the Bangladesh's current women cri

