Ripon Mondol News
thumb

Sohan slams hundred to thump Brothers Union by 121 runs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Brothers Union by 121 runs on Sunday (17th March). Sheikh Jamal's wk batter Nurul Hasan Sohan smacked a fantastic century, he got assistant from Fa

thumb

9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category

21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o

thumb

Soumya, Sohan's shadow team lost to Asian Games squad by 20 runs

The Asian Games squad won the practicematch against the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers. In this T20 format match, the shadowteam's innings stopped at 147 runs in response to the Asi

thumb

3 Bangladesh players register their name for BBL players' draft

Two Bangladeshi cricketers haveregistered their names for Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 auction.But none of them play in the T20 format.Taijul Islam is tagged as a Test

thumb

Siddons wants to work on tail-enders' batting

Bangladesh 'A' team and High-Performanceteam batting consultant Jamie Siddons wants to teach batting to tailenders. Notonly 'A' team, he considers it important to learn to bat for

thumb

Ariful Islam, first-ever Bangladesh to play in Pakistan Junior League

Last Under-19 World Cup’s one ofthe successful batsmen Ariful Islam got the opportunity to play as the onlyBangladeshi in the Pakistan Junior League. Earlier this year, he came toe

thumb

3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022

3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subj

thumb

Ripon picked in ICC's best XI of U-19 CWC 2022

Five players from finalists India (three) and England (two) have made the ICC's best XI of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.The XI also includes two players from Pakistan, and o

