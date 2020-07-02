Richard Pybus News
Saqlain used to hide his wife in cupboard
Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was instrumental in making Pakistan runners-up in the 1999 World Cup. He took the third highest 17 wickets of the event. Pakistan did no
Sammy is entitled to his opinion: Pybus responds to criticism
Windies interim coach Richard Pybus responds to all the criticism which started to flow ever since he was announced as the interim coach.Pybus, who once the head coach of Windies h
Pybus set to become head coach of Windies
Richard Pybus, who is currently the Windies' high-performance director is set to take the role of head coach of Windies.Pybus' role is likely to run until the 2019 Test series agai
BCB to decide about coach on Sunday
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has informed that decision about Bangladesh's new coach will be taken on Sunday's board meeting with former coach Richa
Pybus gives a 10-year plan to BCB
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have started to search for a new coach and former coach Richard Pybus is the first man who showed interest to take the role again. He has already arr
I know Hathurusingha's techniques: Sujon
In the middle of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the discussions about who will take the coaching role of Bangladesh is also coming into question in my occasions.Though ma
Pybus to become coach of Bangladesh again?
After the departure of Chandika Hathurusingha, the coaching role of Bangladesh team is still blank. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in search of a high profile coach. Former coac
Sehwag submits a single line resume to BCCI!
Former Indian master hitter Virender Sehwag, on process of applying for the post of Indian coach, has submitted a single line resume to Board of Control for Cricket in India while