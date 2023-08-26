
Richard Levi News
thumb

Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final

New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt

thumb

Richard Levi stars in New York Warriors' win against Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 League

The New York Warriors defeatedMorrisville Unity by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at Lauderhill, Floridaon Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before

thumb

Richard Levi hospitalized after being hit on head

South African cricketer Richard Levi who scored the fastest ever T20I century in 2012, was taken to hospital after being hit by a delivery from bowler Josh Tongue in the Championsh

