
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
  • Home
  • Richard Kettleborough
Richard Kettleborough News
thumb

ICC announces names of officials for ODI World Cup 2023 final

Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been appointed as the field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and A

thumb

ICC announces match officials for WTC final

The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking on the door. In the final match of this cycle, the twoheavyweight teams India and Australia will face each other. The list o

thumb

Taijul fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islamhas been punished for violating the ICC code of conduct. The ICC has fined him onthe third day of the ongoing Dhaka Test between host Bangladesh and

thumb

Neutral match officials return for Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Tests

Neutral match officials areappointed for the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.According to the highly placedsources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the

thumb

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the two semi-final games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is nearing its final stage w

thumb

CWI not worried about local umpiring in England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is not worrying about the umpiring in England.Local umpires and the match-referee are officiating in the three-match Test series beginning at The Ro

thumb

Watch: Umpire warns India for intentionally confusing New Zealand batsmen

During the second and final Test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India hit the headlines for the wrong reason. Defending a low total of just 132, the Indian fielders intentio

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.