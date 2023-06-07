
Richard Gould News
England planning to host Bangladesh for Test matches at Lord's

In 2010, Bangladesh completedtheir last Test series in England. In two consecutive Tests at Lord's and OldTrafford, Tamim Iqbal scored a hundred, making this tour memorable. It was

Richard Gould selected as new chief executive officer of ECB

Richard Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current position as CEO of Bristol City Football Club; Clare Connor will remain interim CEO pending Gould

