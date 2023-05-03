Retire News
South African pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket
Legendary fast bowler Shabnim Ismail today announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket for the Proteas Women, effective immediately, to focus on her family and
Aleem Dar will continue umpiring in international matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board has nominated Aleem Dar for the ICC International Panel of Umpires. The 54-year-old three-time ICC Referee of the Year has replaced Ahsan Raza on the int
Aleem Dar receives the guard of honour after final Test as umpiring career
Renowned Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar received a guard of honor from the players and match officials on Friday at the end of his successful 24-year career.Renowned Pakistani umpire Al