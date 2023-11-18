
resignation News
Hayden disappointed by Babar Azam’s step down as captain

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed his concern and dissatisfaction over the leadership structure in Pakistan cricket and the decision-making process surroundi

Former cricketers reacts to Babar Azam's resignation as Pakistan captain

Following Babar Azam's resignation as captain of the all-format men's cricket team following the World Cup debacle, the cricket fraternity took to social media to praise the prolif

PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently approved the resignation of Inzamam-ul-Haq from his post as Chairman of the National Selection Committee and the Junior Selection Committe

Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has

