Resign from coach News
thumb

Robin Singh resign as UAE coach, Mudassar Nazar appointed interim coach

The ECB later said Singh's time was up and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, would take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will begin the recruitment process

thumb

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons resigns after T20 World Cup exit

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has resigned following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.West Indies head coach Phil

