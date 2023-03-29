
Report Illegal Bowling Action News
thumb

Aaron Phangiso is allowed to bowl after his action is cleared

South Africa and Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been cleared to bowl after his action was cleared after a retest, the SA20 league said.Aaron Phangiso, the S

thumb

Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 for illegal action

Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling at SA20, South Africa's franchise-based T20 tournament, for an illegal action.South Africa and Jo

thumb

The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis is criticized Mohammad Hasnain on his bowling action

Australia batsman Marcus Stoinis was furious after being dismissed by Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain during an August 14 The Hundred match.Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoin

thumb

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been banned for illegal bowling action

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Hasnain after testing his bowling action.Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after it was foun

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain reported suspicious bowling action in the BBL

Pakistan pacesetter Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action has been reported by referees at Big Bash League in Australia and he is set to face a test.Pakistani pacesetter Mohammad Hasna

