Renuka Singh News
India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title
India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh
Jhulan Goswami finishes at no. 5 in ICC ODI Rankings, Bangladesh cricketers also make gain
India women’s team pacer JhulanGoswami has concluded her international career as the fifth-ranked bowler inthe latest ICC ODI Rankings. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Renuk
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games
Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W