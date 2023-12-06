
Rehabilitation News
thumb

PCB provides updates on Naseem Shah's rehabilitation

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah began the final phase of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Wednesday.Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah began the

thumb

Ben Stokes starts rehab now after knee surgery

England men's Test captain Ben Stokes underwent surgery for his serious knee injury less than two months before the India Test series.Ben Stokes has begun rehabilitation after surg

thumb

PCB provides update about Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf injuries

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday issued an update on the fitness progress of the team's fast bowling mainstays Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha

thumb

Shahid Afridi accuses PCB doing nothing for Shaheen rehabilitation

KARACHI: Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi made a shocking revelation about Shaheen Shah Afridi's ongoing knee rehabilitation in London.Former Pakistan captain and a

thumb

Fakhar Zaman flies to London for rehabilitation

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that opening batter Fakhar Zaman will be rehabilitated in London.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced it would fly left-hander Fakhar Zaman

thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves for London to complete knee rehabilitation

Shaheen Afridi has left for London where he will undergo rehabilitation from an injury sustained during the first friendly against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.Pakistan's top pac

