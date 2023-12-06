Rehabilitation News
PCB provides updates on Naseem Shah's rehabilitation
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah began the final phase of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Wednesday.Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah began the
Ben Stokes starts rehab now after knee surgery
England men's Test captain Ben Stokes underwent surgery for his serious knee injury less than two months before the India Test series.Ben Stokes has begun rehabilitation after surg
PCB provides update about Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf injuries
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday issued an update on the fitness progress of the team's fast bowling mainstays Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha
Shahid Afridi accuses PCB doing nothing for Shaheen rehabilitation
KARACHI: Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi made a shocking revelation about Shaheen Shah Afridi's ongoing knee rehabilitation in London.Former Pakistan captain and a
Fakhar Zaman flies to London for rehabilitation
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that opening batter Fakhar Zaman will be rehabilitated in London.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced it would fly left-hander Fakhar Zaman
Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves for London to complete knee rehabilitation
Shaheen Afridi has left for London where he will undergo rehabilitation from an injury sustained during the first friendly against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.Pakistan's top pac