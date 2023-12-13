Reeza Hendricks News
Dale Steyn compares Reeza Hendricks with Virat Kohli in cover-drives
Former Indian captainVirat Kohli is known for his stylish and effective cover drives during the passage of play. India's run machine, ViratKohli is widely acknowledged as one of th
Shamsi, Hendricks stars of South Africa's 1-0 lead against India
South Africa beat India by 5 wickets (DLS method) to take the lead 1-0 in the series on Wednesday (13th December) at George's Park, Gqeberha. Gerald Coetzee's 3 fer and Tabraiz Sha
Head's magnificent 91 aids Australia clean sweep South Africa
Australia thumped South Africa by 5 wickets to clean sweep the protea in their own den on Sunday (3rd September). Travis Head's outstanding 91 off only 48, aided by Inglis' 42 from
Rashid Khan reclaims No. 1 spot in T20I bowling rankings
After Afghanistan's historicseries win against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has got big newsin the rankings. He has come to the top in the ICC T20 ranking of bowlers.
Iyer, Kishan set up India-South Africa series decider
India have leveled the series bydefeating South Africa by 7 wickets in the second match of the ongoingIndia-South Africa ODI series. The series’ third and last match will be theser
Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland
South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o
Reeza Hendricks leads SA to victory over IRE in first T20I
Africa opener Reeza Hendricks scored for the fourth consecutive Twenty20 International halfcentury on Wednesday, helping his side to a 21-runs win over Ireland.Reeza Hendricks hit
Shamsi five for crash England for 101 as the Proteas seal series
South Africa emerged victorious in the three match T20I series against England, as they won the decider by a handsome margin of 90 runs. England suffered a massive collapse, which
Rossouw's unbeaten 96 helps South Africa to level T20I series
Left-handed top-order batsmanRilee Rossouw has returned to South Africa national team after almost sixyears. He played England's domestic cricket under Kolpak deal for the last six
The Reeza Hendricks Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Reeza was born on August 14, 1989 in Kimberly, Cape Province, South Africa. He plays as a middle orderbatsman for the Highveld Lions and his country. He also plays for the Jozi Sta
Proteas go into World Cup with 3-0 boost
With three successive away series wins, South Africa have made great use of T20 World Cup preparations as they beat Sri Lanka 3-0.South Africa recorded their third-ever 10-wicket w
South Africa take comprehensive win in series opener
South Africa have started the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on a winning note by beating Sri Lanka by 28 runs in the first T20I.After the successful ODI series, Sri Lan