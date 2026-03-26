Red team News
Red Team thrash Green Team in Independence Day match
The Red Team dominated the GreenTeam in the Independence Day exhibition match, sealing a massive 123-runvictory. An all-round performance from Mohammad Rafique and a brilliant batt
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