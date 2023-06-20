
Red Ball Cricket News
You Cannot Rule Him Out, PCB Chief selector on Shadab's future in Test Cricket

Pakistan's chief international Haroon Rasheed believes talented all-rounder Shadab Khan has a future in Test cricket, although he has so far failed to capitalize on the opportuniti

West Indies have separate red ball and white ball coaches for the men's team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced today that the role of head coach for the West Indies senior men's teams will be split into two separate positions.In a first for West Indies Cr

Tom Curran takes an indefinite break from Red Ball Cricket

Tom Curran, the 27-year-old England cricketer, has been struggling with injuries for some time. He recently announced his decision to move away from the longer format of the game a

