RCB XI News
People forget Kohli is human, not a machine: Coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is having some bad form in the field as he failed to contribute for the team as a batsman. The Kohli led side experienced a defeat a
KXIP spinner Bishnoi desperate to dismiss Smith as dream wicket
Kings XI Punjab's youngster Ravi Bishnoi has expressed his desire to get the wicket of Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith's wicket as the dream wicket. He has set all his abiliti
Having Anil Kumble as coach makes 'huge difference': KXIP skipper KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has heaped praise on their mentor Anil kumble and feels that having kumble as their head coach made the difference for them from young players to e
Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh due to slow over rate
The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a terrible night in match no 6 between RCB and KXIP. The skipper dropped the catch of match winnings innings of KXIP skipper
Chahal-Padikkal heroics give RCB win in opener
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore has started the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win against Sun Risers Hyderabad. The fran
AB de Villiers sees reflection of himself in Josh Philippe
Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has revealed that he sees reflection of himself into Australian youngster batsman Josh Philippe. The explosive T20 campaigner also expres
It's always pretty easy to follow a captain like Virat Kohli, says De Villiers
Former South Africa skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli said that he sets instance every time leading fr
RCB will dominate this IPL believes Dav Whatmore
Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the balanced team who will dominate the 13th edition of Indian premier League ( IPL) which w
Chahal makes a brilliant comment on RCB’s latest tweet about Virat Kohli
IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a collage of two pictures which features their captain Virat Kohli and king of animals lion recently. Interestingly, Virat is calle
Sehwag hilariously trolls Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic
Indian cricketers are very much active on social media as there is no cricket in the field. leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may be the one ruling social media right now. Before him, i
Brad Hogg picks probable teams to win IPL title this year
After a lot of speculation Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19, Amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the edition of the IPL isn't taking place where it usually ta
Aakash Chopra omits Steyn, Yuvraj in his all-time RCB XI
Former India opener Aakash Chopra reveals his list of all-time RCB XI in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his own YouTube channel.Chopra picks one of the two great