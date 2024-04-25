RCB vs SRH News
Royal Challengers Bangaluru thump SRH by 35 runs to register their second victory of the season
The Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rajat Patidar's blitzkrieg 50, Cameron Green's handy 37 helped RCB post a compe
Maxwell takes "mental and physical break" after a tough start to the IPL
Glenn Maxwell has elected to take a break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to refresh himself physically and mentally after imploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru management pic
"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67
Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl
Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL
Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-
Glenn Maxwell doubtful for the next match against SRH
Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15th April at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru. According to News 24, Glenn
IPL 2022: Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy cricket
The 36th match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India.Royal Challengers Bang