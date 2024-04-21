RCB vs KKR News
Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist: du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis spoke after a very close defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB fell 1 run short in the pursuit of 223.Photo credit: BCCId
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli plays masterful flick shot against 24.75cr Mitchell Starc in RCB vs KKR game
Virat Kohli entertained his fans with his master-class innings against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29th March, Friday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli shocked the cricketing world with this double during RCB vs KKR clash
The flamboyant Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli once again proved why he is acknowledged as the fittest cricketer in the world. In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinna
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir burying hatchet with internet-breaking hug during RCB vs KKR match
In the battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir buried their ugly spat by hugging each other which shocked most of the cr
Anushka Sharma reacts to Venkatesh Iyer's mesmerizing catch to dismiss Virat Kohli
Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was absolutely shell-shocked after her husband, Virat Kohli was dismissed at the wrong time during the run-chase against Kol
Jason Roy penalized for violating IPL Code of Conduct
Kolkata Knight Riders' opening batter Jason Roy has been in scintillating touch with the bat ever since he joined the franchise. The right-handed batsman has been playing with the
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 36, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Royal Challengers Bangalore will play Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 36 of Indian T20 League 2023 on April 26, 2023 at 7:30 IST local time at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.Batt
IPL 2022: Match 6: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) meets Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Game 6 of Indian Premier League 2022. RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 clash will be played at DY Patil Sports Stadium in