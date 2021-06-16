Rayan Rahman News
Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Saifuddin's 19-ball 40 gives Abahani second straight win
Mohammad Saifuddin produced a sensational late cameo of 40 off just 19 balls which gave Abahani Limited 22 runs win over Old DOHS Sports Club in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match