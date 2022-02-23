
Rat News
thumb

Virat Kohli Domestic & International Career Records, Stats & Facts

Virat Kohliborn 5 November 1988) is an Indian internationalcricketer and former captain of the India national team. He plays for Delhi indomestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bang

thumb

Rohit Sharma will be the best option as India's Test captain: Kevin Pietersen

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on who should be India's next Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down.rohit-sharma-will-be-the-best-option-as-india's-

thumb

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli rises to seventh place, Rohit falls to sixth

Travis Head has reached the best-fifth place among racquets in the men's ICC Test Player Rankings after his performance as Player of the Match in Game 5 of their ICC World Test Cha

thumb

India vs. South Africa: Deposed skippers Kohli and De Kock gear up for the ODI series

PAARL: Two deposed captains, India's Virat Kohli and Protea's Quinton de Kock, could play key roles in a day-long, three-game international series between the two countries that be

thumb

Who will replace Virat Kohli? "Enough time to decide," says BCCI official

Virat Kohli resigned as captain of the Indian Test team after completing the three-game Test series against South Africa. The Indian side went down 2-1 against the Proteas.The Cric

thumb

Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli for 'immature' behavior

Gambhir highlighted how good Kohli was in the first innings when he got a 50-50 call for chasing and Mayank was similarly given a fashion.Veteran opener Gautam Gambhir lashed out a

thumb

Kohli enters elite club along with Dhoni and Gambhir

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to contribute with the bat and fall victim to criticism. Although, he couldn't contribute with the bat, but RCB ha

thumb

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh due to slow over rate

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a terrible night in match no 6 between RCB and KXIP. The skipper dropped the catch of match winnings innings of KXIP skipper

thumb

Rohit becomes fourth most six hitter in IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the fourth most six hitter in the history of Indian premier League (IPL). He has entered the elite club of six hitters who surpassed

thumb

We are not here to have fun and roam around: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli urges all the contracted players to stay within the bio secured bubble to stay away from contamination. He also urged the players to

thumb

Petition filed in Madras High Court seeking Virat Kohli’s arrest

While everyone is worried about the Corona crisis, Indian skipper Virat Kohli heard another piece of bad news. A Chennai lawyer has filed a petition in the high court seeking the a

thumb

Shastri takes a dig on Yuvraj as senior-junior battle

With no Cricket in the field, cricketers are passing a time doing nothing. As part of useless time passing, the cricketers and cricket officials are very much active on social medi

