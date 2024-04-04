Rashid Latif News
"Babar has taken revenge" - Rashid Latif drops controversial opinion
Former Pakistan's wk-batter Rashid Latif has said that despite having the friendship with Shaheen, Babar has taken revenge from him after taking the captaincy back.The Pakistan Cri
Pakistan players haven’t received salary from 5 months, Shocking reveals by Rashid Latif
Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has given a startling insight into the current state of Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan struggles on the field in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket
Rashid Latif picks top batsman at no 4 for Pakistan in ODIs
Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif recently shared his thoughts on Pakistan's ideal batsman for number four in ODI cricket. According to Latif, wicketkeeper bats
Whether Kohli scores 100 centuries or 200, it doesn't matter: Rashid Latif
Virat Kohli now owns the second-highestcentury in international cricket. After Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting duringthe third ODI match against Bangladesh a couple of days ago, ther
Fakhar Zaman ruled out from T20 World Cup due to knee injury says Rashid Latif
Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Rashid Latif has announced that Pakistan national cricket team batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World
India now have a pool of 30 players who can play for national team anytime: Ganguly
Many people in the cricket arenaare unhappy with Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim or arch-rival Pakistan’s RashidLatif’s comment on playing musical chairs for India's captains. Team India
Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper Rashid Latif calls Pakistan is a better team than India
Rashid Latif believes Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India at the 2021 T20 World Cup has boosted their morale and he hopes they can win the upcoming 2022 Asian Cup as well.Former Pa
Ex Pakistan Skipper Rashid Latif has been appointed Kashmir Premier League Director Cricket Operations
Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) director of cricket operations, it was announced on Monday.In his official statement,
Misbah and Babar to be sacked before 2021 T20 WC, predicts Pakistan great
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif thinks that Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam will be sacked before ICC T20 World Cup 2021 next year.Recent
Ramiz suggests Sarfaraz to retire from Test cricket
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja does not see the possibility of Sarfaraz Ahmed playing Test for Pakistan very soon. Ramiz has advised the experienced keeper-batsman to retire fr
'Azharuddin can be reason for Younis-Flower knife episode'
Former Zimbabwean star and Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has recently described a horrific incident in Pakistan cricket. Former captain Younis Khan had a knife in his throat!
Latif, Akhtar criticize Babar for 'poor' mental attitude and language skill
Newly appointed Pakistan ODI captain Babar Azam has been in headline since the beginning of his career for many reasons. The most popular reason is- comparison with India captain V