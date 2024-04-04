
Rashid Latif News
"Babar has taken revenge" - Rashid Latif drops controversial opinion

Former Pakistan's wk-batter Rashid Latif has said that despite having the friendship with Shaheen, Babar has taken revenge from him after taking the captaincy back.The Pakistan Cri

Pakistan players haven’t received salary from 5 months, Shocking reveals by Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has given a startling insight into the current state of Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan struggles on the field in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket

Rashid Latif picks top batsman at no 4 for Pakistan in ODIs

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif recently shared his thoughts on Pakistan's ideal batsman for number four in ODI cricket. According to Latif, wicketkeeper bats

Whether Kohli scores 100 centuries or 200, it doesn't matter: Rashid Latif

Virat Kohli now owns the second-highestcentury in international cricket. After Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting duringthe third ODI match against Bangladesh a couple of days ago, ther

Fakhar Zaman ruled out from T20 World Cup due to knee injury says Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Rashid Latif has announced that Pakistan national cricket team batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World

India now have a pool of 30 players who can play for national team anytime: Ganguly

Many people in the cricket arenaare unhappy with Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim or arch-rival Pakistan’s RashidLatif’s comment on playing musical chairs for India's captains. Team India

Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper Rashid Latif calls Pakistan is a better team than India

Rashid Latif believes Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India at the 2021 T20 World Cup has boosted their morale and he hopes they can win the upcoming 2022 Asian Cup as well.Former Pa

Ex Pakistan Skipper Rashid Latif has been appointed Kashmir Premier League Director Cricket Operations

Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) director of cricket operations, it was announced on Monday.In his official statement,

Misbah and Babar to be sacked before 2021 T20 WC, predicts Pakistan great

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif thinks that Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam will be sacked before ICC T20 World Cup 2021 next year.Recent

Ramiz suggests Sarfaraz to retire from Test cricket

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja does not see the possibility of Sarfaraz Ahmed playing Test for Pakistan very soon. Ramiz has advised the experienced keeper-batsman to retire fr

'Azharuddin can be reason for Younis-Flower knife episode'

Former Zimbabwean star and Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has recently described a horrific incident in Pakistan cricket. Former captain Younis Khan had a knife in his throat!

Latif, Akhtar criticize Babar for 'poor' mental attitude and language skill

Newly appointed Pakistan ODI captain Babar Azam has been in headline since the beginning of his career for many reasons. The most popular reason is- comparison with India captain V

