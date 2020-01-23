Rankings News
Ranking scenarios: Bangladesh could move No.7 in T20Is
Bangladesh's short tour of Pakistan, one of three legs, will kick off from Friday (24th January) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The tourists could bag a few points to move up the ran
Kohli finishes the year as best Test batsman
As the latest ICC Test Rankings are out now, India Test skipper is finishing 2019 as the best batsman in the longest format of the game. He has got 928 rating points to his name in
Bangladesh slip to No.7 again
There's a huge disappointing news for Bangladesh cricket fans. Just a week ago, the Tigers rose to ICC ODI Team Rankings after beating New Zealand in the last match of the tri-nati
Rising to fifth a very tough task for Tigers
Bangladesh have created history by rising to the No.6 of the ICC ODI Team Rankings for the first time on Wednesday when they beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the last match of tri-
Bangladesh need to beat New Zealand to reach No.6 in ODI rankings
Bangladesh got their first win in the ongoing tri-nation series on Friday (May 19) in Dublin when they beat Ireland by 8 wickets. Chasing a meekly target of just 182 runs, Banglade
Tough chance for Tigers to move no.6 in ODI rankings
Bangladesh cricket team have a tough chance to move up to number six in ICC One Day International rankings. With whitewashing New Zealand by 3-0, they also need luck to favour them
Bright chance for Bangladesh to win 6th spot in ICC ODI Rankings
Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing the completion of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Dhaka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has updated
Significant improvement for Tigers in ICC ODI Rankings
Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing the completion of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Dhaka, and also the first match of the ongoing ODI series between Pakis