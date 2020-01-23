
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rankings News
thumb

Ranking scenarios: Bangladesh could move No.7 in T20Is

Bangladesh's short tour of Pakistan, one of three legs, will kick off from Friday (24th January) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The tourists could bag a few points to move up the ran

thumb

Kohli finishes the year as best Test batsman

As the latest ICC Test Rankings are out now, India Test skipper is finishing 2019 as the best batsman in the longest format of the game. He has got 928 rating points to his name in

thumb

Bangladesh slip to No.7 again

There's a huge disappointing news for Bangladesh cricket fans. Just a week ago, the Tigers rose to ICC ODI Team Rankings after beating New Zealand in the last match of the tri-nati

thumb

Rising to fifth a very tough task for Tigers

Bangladesh have created history by rising to the No.6 of the ICC ODI Team Rankings for the first time on Wednesday when they beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the last match of tri-

thumb

Bangladesh need to beat New Zealand to reach No.6 in ODI rankings

Bangladesh got their first win in the ongoing tri-nation series on Friday (May 19) in Dublin when they beat Ireland by 8 wickets. Chasing a meekly target of just 182 runs, Banglade

thumb

Tough chance for Tigers to move no.6 in ODI rankings

Bangladesh cricket team have a tough chance to move up to number six in ICC One Day International rankings. With whitewashing New Zealand by 3-0, they also need luck to favour them

thumb

Bright chance for Bangladesh to win 6th spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing the completion of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Dhaka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has updated

thumb

Significant improvement for Tigers in ICC ODI Rankings

Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing the completion of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Dhaka, and also the first match of the ongoing ODI series between Pakis

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.