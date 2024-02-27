
Rangpur Riders News
Rangpur coach Sohel Islam not thinking about Shakib-Tamim's personal clash

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal'sconflict is now known to all. The two stars faced each other in the BPL match,but now the conflict has come to the fore. Shakib's dismissal of Tami

BPL 2024: Pooran, Farooqi join Rangpur Riders squad

Caribbean superstar NicholasPooran and Afghanistan's star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have joined the last partof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both of them will play in playoffs

Neesham gives credit to top-order batters for win against Chattogram

He came, he saw, he conquered. Itwould not be wrong to say that about James Neesham. He was the hero in hisfirst match after coming to play BPL for Rangpur Riders. A pair of wicket

Shakib Al Hasan touches a new milestone in T20 cricket

Shakib Al Hasan has touched the milestoneof 7000 runs as only the second Bangladeshi player in T20 cricket. Shakibreached this milestone while playing for Rangpur Riders in the mat

Neesham joins Rangpur Riders, van der Dussen misses out due to injury

Almost half of the games in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) have ended. The rest of the half will also see importantmatches. For that purpose, the BPL franchises are bringing st

Rangpur Riders include Mominul Haque on team for BPL 2024

Left-handed batter Mominul Haque,who was unsold in the players' draft, has been added to the team by RangpurRiders. The franchise confirmed Mominul Haque's inclusion on their offic

Shakib back in form as Rangpur Riders win against Durdanto Dhaka

The ground under the feet of thestar-studded team Rangpur Riders is slowly getting stronger. In the first matchof the day of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur beat Durdanto Dh

Rangpur Riders win big against Durdanto Dhaka

In the twelfth match of the 10thseason of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka facedeach other. Batting first against Dhaka, Rangpur collected 183 runs.

Rangpur want to give Shakib more time

Despite building a good team inthis year's BPL, Rangpur Riders have not yet performed well. Rangpur lostagainst Khulna Tigers in the first match of the Sylhet phase today. Starall-

Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th

Shakib joins with Rangpur Riders in Sylhet

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) movesnow to Sylhet. And there Rangpur Riders got their biggest star, Shakib AlHasan. Shakib could not play the team's second match as he went to Sin

'Shakib's retinal problem is affecting his eyesight'

Shakib Al Hasan had an eyeproblem during the last ODI World Cup. At that time, Shakib played in the WorldCup with problems. Shakib also went to London after seeing someophthalmolog

