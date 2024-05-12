Ramandeep Singh News
Ramandeep fined after code of conduct breach
KKR's batting allrounder Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20% of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. The incident took place during KKR's victory over Mumbai Indian
