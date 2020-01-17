
Rajkot News
thumb

India to get first roof stadium in Rajkot

They had previously created a replica of the the Lord's Cricket Ground's media box. And now the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) is all set to build the country's first cricket

thumb

The sky of Rajkot is cloud-free, no doubt about the IND-BAN second T20

Earlier in the evening yesterday, heavy rains had raised concerns about the second T20 match being swept away between India and Bangladesh. But the gloomy cloud passed through Thur

thumb

Storms and heavy rains in Rajkot, IND-BAN second T20 in serious doubt

After the first T20I was on the verge of being cancelled due to extreme pollution levels in the city, there is a full possibility of being abandoned the second T20I among India and

thumb

India-Bangladesh second T20I also in danger due to cyclone 'Maha'

After the first T20I was on the verge of being cancelled due to extreme pollution levels in the city, the second T20I among India and Bangladesh could be in peril of being abandone

