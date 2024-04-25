Rajat Patidar News
Royal Challengers Bangaluru thump SRH by 35 runs to register their second victory of the season
The Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rajat Patidar's blitzkrieg 50, Cameron Green's handy 37 helped RCB post a compe
RCB set the record for the highest all out total in T20 Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer
Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu
Rajat Patidar replaces Virat Kohli in India squad for first two England Tests
The much-awaited India-Englandfirst match of the five-match Test series will start from tomorrow. However,India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli is not playing in the first two match
Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023
English pacer Reece Topley hasbeen ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He injured his shoulder inthe first match against Mumbai Indians on April 2. RCB won the toss and b
Big blow to RCB as Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians at their fortress, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru very recently.Rajat PatidarIn
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand series, Rajat Patidar replaces him
The three-match ODI series betweenIndia and New Zealand will start from tomorrow in Hyderabad. And just beforethat, India got a bad news. Indian batter Shreyas Iyer will not be abl
Ajaj Jadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India XI for last ODI
Former India cricketer AjayJadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India’s playing XI in thethird and last ODI against Bangladesh on December 10 in Chattogram.India have a
Another Buttler century sets up RR vs GT final
Rajasthan Royals (RR) havereached the final for the first time since 2008 beating Royal Challengers (RCB)Bangalore by 7 wickets on Friday (May 27) in Ahmedabad in the ongoing India
We thought he would score about 50 runs, says Patidar's father
Gujarati surname (Patidar),Madhya Pradesh-born (Indore), playing for a Bangalore-based Royal Challengersteam, fought against Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Super Giants team and madefirew
IPL 2022: LSG vs RCB: I never feel any pressure, Rajat Patidar on his brilliant batting
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slugger Rajat Patidar said he is not letting the pressure build up on his head. Patidar played a stellar inning against the Lucknow Super Giants (
Patidar postponed marriage to play IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore willface Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL)after Rajat Patidar hit an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls innings against