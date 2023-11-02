Rain News
Rain to play spoilsport in crunch PAK vs NZ World Cup match
The clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place on November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, is under threat due
Rain likely to disrupt Pakistan - India Asia Cup match
The much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India at the 2023 Asia Cup could be interrupted due to heavy thunderstorms forecast for Saturday in Kandy.The cricket world is eager
IPL final 2023: Reserve day weather forecasts
The Indian Premier League (IPL)final goes to reserve day due to rain. Millions of spectators filled thegallery of Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium in the mega final on Sunday (May 28). B
Continuous rain delays IPL 2023 final
Rain has forced the IndianPremier League (IPL) 2023 final game between the reigning champion GujaratTitans and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings to the reserve day, whichi
Who will win if IPL 2023 is washed out due to rain?
Heavy rain on Sunday postponedthe toss between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings in the IndianPremier League championship game. Rain started falling about half an hour
When is the cut off time for the IPL final?
Sunday's IPL 2023 championshipmatch between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed dueto torrential rain in Ahmedabad. The second qualifier of the season was a
Rain wins again at MCG as Australia and England share points
The cricket world was waiting tosee the fight between the two arch-rivals. But nature didn’t allow it to happen.Rain reigned throughout the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG
South Africa and Zimbabwe match abandoned due to rain
A frantic Super 12 encounter between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the men's T20 World Cup ended in bizarre fashion when the match was eventually abandoned due to rain.South Africa
Bengaluru, India vs South Africa 5th T20I Weather Forecast, Will Rain Be a Spoilsport?
The ongoing five-game T20I series between India and South Africa is currently tied 2-2 and both sides have it all when it comes to deciding the series at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy
Rain likely to play spoilsport in Ban-Aus first T20I
The five-match T20I seriesbetween Bangladesh and Australia is going to start from today (August 3). Butthe weather forecast at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur migh
Tony Lewis, the inventor of DLS method, passes away
Rain law or Duckworth-Lewis method. Many also call the DL method. The two persons are related this name- Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis. One of the leading practitioners of this fa
Match called off!
Rain is a gift from almighty. Rain is the most romantic thing for some people too. But rain can be enemy too! When Bangladesh were playing flowingly against Sri Lankan bowlers, rai