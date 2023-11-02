
Rain News
thumb

Rain to play spoilsport in crunch PAK vs NZ World Cup match

The clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place on November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, is under threat due

thumb

Rain likely to disrupt Pakistan - India Asia Cup match

The much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India at the 2023 Asia Cup could be interrupted due to heavy thunderstorms forecast for Saturday in Kandy.The cricket world is eager

thumb

IPL final 2023: Reserve day weather forecasts

The Indian Premier League (IPL)final goes to reserve day due to rain. Millions of spectators filled thegallery of Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium in the mega final on Sunday (May 28). B

thumb

Continuous rain delays IPL 2023 final

Rain has forced the IndianPremier League (IPL) 2023 final game between the reigning champion GujaratTitans and the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings to the reserve day, whichi

thumb

Who will win if IPL 2023 is washed out due to rain?

Heavy rain on Sunday postponedthe toss between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings in the IndianPremier League championship game. Rain started falling about half an hour

thumb

When is the cut off time for the IPL final?

Sunday's IPL 2023 championshipmatch between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed dueto torrential rain in Ahmedabad. The second qualifier of the season was a

thumb

Rain wins again at MCG as Australia and England share points

The cricket world was waiting tosee the fight between the two arch-rivals. But nature didn’t allow it to happen.Rain reigned throughout the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG

thumb

South Africa and Zimbabwe match abandoned due to rain

A frantic Super 12 encounter between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the men's T20 World Cup ended in bizarre fashion when the match was eventually abandoned due to rain.South Africa

thumb

Bengaluru, India vs South Africa 5th T20I Weather Forecast, Will Rain Be a Spoilsport?

The ongoing five-game T20I series between India and South Africa is currently tied 2-2 and both sides have it all when it comes to deciding the series at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy

thumb

Rain likely to play spoilsport in Ban-Aus first T20I

The five-match T20I seriesbetween Bangladesh and Australia is going to start from today (August 3). Butthe weather forecast at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur migh

thumb

Tony Lewis, the inventor of DLS method, passes away

Rain law or Duckworth-Lewis method. Many also call the DL method. The two persons are related this name- Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis. One of the leading practitioners of this fa

thumb

Match called off!

Rain is a gift from almighty. Rain is the most romantic thing for some people too. But rain can be enemy too! When Bangladesh were playing flowingly against Sri Lankan bowlers, rai

