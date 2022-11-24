
Rahul Chahar News
Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour

The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil

RCB will splash the cash to sign Chahar in IPL 2022 mega auction: Aakash Chopra

Royal Challengers Bangalore gave it all in all fourteen seasons of their journey. However, they are yet to win a title since the inception of the tournament. They made it to the IP

IPL 2021: Chahar reveals his strategy behind bagging his four-wicket haul against KKR

Mumbai Indians' spinner Rahul Chahar did make his presence count during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Since MA Chidambaram Stadium is a paradise for spinners,

Rahul Chahar likely to play England T20Is

Indian right-arm leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is likely to be added to the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.The fascinating Test series between India

5 Indian youngsters and their girlfriends

Cricket is one of the most loved and followed sport all around the globe. Moreover, we all know that, in India, Cricket is not just a game whereas it's an emotion for many fans who

Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar's juggling catch against Delhi Capitals

The most successful franchise in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians once again reached the finals of the cash-rich T20 league. During the qualifier 1 game against Delhi Capitals, t

MSK Prasad suggests 26-man India squad for Australia tour

India are scheduled for Australia tour which consists of three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series at the end of the year. The tour includes the first-ever day-night pin

BCCI posts a pic of Indian player with hidden face, Pandya reacts

India's governing body Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its Twitter handle had posted an image of a player in Indian team's training kit with the face covered to mak

IPL 2019: Full list of award winners of Indian Premier League 2019

In the thick of supreme contest for supremacy, Mumbai Indians have tilted the fate in their side to submerge into the title victory eclipsing Chennai Super Kings’ dream by a single

IPL 2019: Rahul Chahar reveals his idol

The Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner, Rahul Chahar has been doing a great job for his team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With his terrific bowling performance, Mumb

Mumbai Indians make a unique punishment for the late arrival of their players

It is always important for the cricketers to maintain some disciplines both in the field and off the field. Various steps are taken to maintain these disciplines for the 22-yard ga

