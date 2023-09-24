Rahkeem Cornwall News
Samarawickrama in Durdanto Dhaka, Cornwall in Comilla Victorians
BPL team Durdanto Dhaka haspicked up Sri Lankan cricketer Sadeera Samarawickrama, who came into discussionafter performing well in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians bough
Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test
West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi
BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera
Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac
BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal rope in Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's hard-hitter openerRahmanullah Gurbaz will be seen again in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).This cricketer who played for Khulna Tigers in the seventh season of BP
BPL 2023: Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Mizanur Rahman Babul to coach Fortune Barishal
Ahead of the ninth season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), the current runner-up team Fortune Barishal haveappointed two heavyweight coaches of the country to the coaching panel.
Fortune Barishal rope in Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed
Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmedhas been signed by Fortune Barishal for the upcoming edition of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The franchise announced it on Monday (October 31).
West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad
Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West
Barishal retain Shakib, Gayle and sign Cornwall, Ibrahim, Karim
Fortune Barishal played for thefirst time in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last year. The team thatfinished runner-up in the last season of BPL retained the franchise rights
King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title
Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe
Guyana crash to 108 all out as Barbados reach the CPL 2022 final
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors have succumbed to a big defeat of 87 runs againstBarbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier
Brathwaite hundred puts WI ahead
Sri Lanka are trailing by 218 runs at the end of the second day's play in the second Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_16
West Indies, Sri Lanka on equal footing after day one
West Indies captain Kragg Brathwaite struck an unbeaten 99-run innings and right-arm pacer Suranga Lakmal claimed 3 wickets for 71 as West Indies and Sri Lanka shared the honours o