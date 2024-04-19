Quinton De Kock News
Rahul makes 82 on birthday to lead his side to a clinical chase against CSK
Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets on Friday (19th April). After Dhoni's another blitzkrieg finish, CSK ended their innings on 176-6 after alloted 20 overs.
Mayank Yadav's searing pace burns RCB at M.Chinnaswamy
Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 28 runs on Tuesday (2nd April) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Quinton De Kock's magnificent 80 run innings and another s
Melbourne Renegades call up Scott Edwards for BBL
The Melbourne Renegades haverequested that Netherlands captain Scott Edwards replace the injured Joe Clarkefor the final two games of the BBL season.Edwards is presently in SouthAf
Quinton de Kock plans to retire from all formats, SA coach Rob Walter reveals
South African white-ball coach Rob Walter has revealed that Quinton de Kock wanted to retire from all formats of the game after the 2023 World Cup. Walter said that de Kock was pre
Quinton de Kock leads Delhi Bulls charge to override Deccan Gladiators’ impressive target
Delhi Bulls displayed theirbatting strength to overcome Deccan Gladiators’ challenging score of 120 for 2in 10 overs to win the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricke
ICC World Cup 2023: List of highest run-scorers
India star batter Virat Kohli wasunstoppable with the bat throughout the whole ODI World Cup. He showedremarkable consistency with the bat. Although he did not get the taste of the
Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England: Malan
The ongoing ICC ODI World Cup isalmost at its end. Three teams have already reached the semi-finals. Eliminationshave been confirmed for four groups. Among the remaining three team
ICC announce Men's Player of the Month nominees for October
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month for October awards.Three outstanding players of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
South Africa make record of hitting most sixes in ODI World Cup
South Africa is having a greattime in this World Cup. They are at the top of the points table with 6 wins inseven matches. Batting first, they are crushing the opponents, and picki
Kock, Van Der Dussen's dual tons power South Africa for another emphatic win
South Africa have beaten New Zealand by a massive margin of 190 runs on Wednesday (1st November) in Pune. Quinton De Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen's dual hundred with Miller's qui
My career is coming down to a finish, trying to bat as much as I can: Quinton de Kock
South African cricket team are locking horns with the New Zealand cricket team in the 32nd match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The game is
Aiden Markram reveals how Quinton de Kock adds value to the team
South African captain Aidem Markram couldn't have asked for a better performance from the team's opening batsman, Quinton de Kock for the way he is going about his work in the ongo