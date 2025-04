Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will play against each other in the fourth match of the 2025 PSL. The match will be held on April 13 at 8:00 PM (PST) at Rawalpin