Quetta News
thumb

Tickets are on sale for exhibition match in Quetta

Bugti Stadium in Balochistan is ready for PSL 2023. Before Super League starts, preparations for Super League in Quetta are finished.An exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiato

thumb

Afridi represent to Zalmi in exhibition match against Gladiators

On February 5th, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi against the Quetta Gladiators in an exhibition match at Quetta's Bugti Stadium.The Pakista

thumb

Quetta hosts exhibition match between Babar XI and Sarfaraz XI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host a exhibition match between Babar XI and Sarfaraz XI at Bugti Stadium in Quetta on February 5, which is nationally commemorated

thumb

Bugti Stadium Quetta to host PSL 8 matches after 27 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to use Bugti Stadium as the fifth venue for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Matches of the eighth editio

