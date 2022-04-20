
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Quarantine News
thumb

No quarantine restrictions for Sri Lankan players in Bangladesh tour

The squad members leaving on 8thMay in a commercial flight will not be required to undergo any room quarantine,a top BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) official said. Speaking exclusiv

thumb

Bangladesh leaving country for T20 World Cup tonight

Mahmudullah Riyad-led Bangladesh teamwill leave the country for Oman tonight at 10:45pm for their ICC T20 World Cup2021 mission. There they will have to spend only one-day strict q

thumb

Sri Lankan team to spend only one day in quarantine in Oman

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankanteam leaving for Oman on Sunday will need to spend only one day in strictquarantine. "The team is already inbio-bubble in Sri Lanka and is not requi

thumb

Shakib and Mustafizur released from quarantine

Two Bangladeshi IPL cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been released from quarantine finally after their return from India. However, even after being released fr

thumb

Sri Lanka reach Bangladesh, enter three-day quarantine

The Sri Lankan national team have arrived in Bangladesh to play three-match World Cup Super League series against the hosts. The three-day room quarantine has started as soon as th

thumb

No relaxation in quarantine rules for Shakib and Mustafizur

The government will not relax the Covid-19 protocols for two Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who are waiting to return from India. They both will have

thumb

Bangladesh not suffering from 'New Zealand condition'

New Zealand are currently one of the best team in home conditions. Also when it comes to Bangladesh, New Zealand’s performance graph raise more high. They never lose to Bangladesh

thumb

Tamim thanks New Zealand Cricket

Bangladesh cricketers are now free from 14 days of strict quarantine in New Zealand. Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been fascinated by the management of the New Zealand Cri

thumb

Bangladesh to leave quarantine after fourth and final Covid-19 test

In the last phase of the 14-day quarantine, all the cricketers and the coaching staff of the Bangladesh team have gone under corona test. All the members of the team have tested co

thumb

West Indies in quarantine after arriving in Dhaka today

West Indies national cricket team have landed in Dhaka to play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The ODI and Test squads have come together on tour due to coronavirus pa

thumb

Pakistan considered canceling NZ tour

Pakistan will surely want to forget some memories of New Zealand tour. Because of coronavirus, they have to go to New Zealand in isolation under strict military. In the meantime, o

thumb

England confirm Sri Lanka tour in January

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has affirmed their visit through Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021. Both the matches will be played at the Galle International Crick

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.