Quarantine News
No quarantine restrictions for Sri Lankan players in Bangladesh tour
The squad members leaving on 8thMay in a commercial flight will not be required to undergo any room quarantine,a top BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) official said. Speaking exclusiv
Bangladesh leaving country for T20 World Cup tonight
Mahmudullah Riyad-led Bangladesh teamwill leave the country for Oman tonight at 10:45pm for their ICC T20 World Cup2021 mission. There they will have to spend only one-day strict q
Sri Lankan team to spend only one day in quarantine in Oman
The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankanteam leaving for Oman on Sunday will need to spend only one day in strictquarantine. "The team is already inbio-bubble in Sri Lanka and is not requi
Shakib and Mustafizur released from quarantine
Two Bangladeshi IPL cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been released from quarantine finally after their return from India. However, even after being released fr
Sri Lanka reach Bangladesh, enter three-day quarantine
The Sri Lankan national team have arrived in Bangladesh to play three-match World Cup Super League series against the hosts. The three-day room quarantine has started as soon as th
No relaxation in quarantine rules for Shakib and Mustafizur
The government will not relax the Covid-19 protocols for two Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who are waiting to return from India. They both will have
Bangladesh not suffering from 'New Zealand condition'
New Zealand are currently one of the best team in home conditions. Also when it comes to Bangladesh, New Zealand’s performance graph raise more high. They never lose to Bangladesh
Tamim thanks New Zealand Cricket
Bangladesh cricketers are now free from 14 days of strict quarantine in New Zealand. Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been fascinated by the management of the New Zealand Cri
Bangladesh to leave quarantine after fourth and final Covid-19 test
In the last phase of the 14-day quarantine, all the cricketers and the coaching staff of the Bangladesh team have gone under corona test. All the members of the team have tested co
West Indies in quarantine after arriving in Dhaka today
West Indies national cricket team have landed in Dhaka to play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The ODI and Test squads have come together on tour due to coronavirus pa
Pakistan considered canceling NZ tour
Pakistan will surely want to forget some memories of New Zealand tour. Because of coronavirus, they have to go to New Zealand in isolation under strict military. In the meantime, o
England confirm Sri Lanka tour in January
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has affirmed their visit through Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021. Both the matches will be played at the Galle International Crick