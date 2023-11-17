
Punjab Sports Minister News
thumb

PCB appoints Wahab Riaz as Pakistan new Chief Selector

Former left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the new chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.Former Pakistan fas

thumb

Wahab Riaz takes a charge of sports advisor of Punjab

Fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team Wahab Riaz took over as interim sports adviser to the Punjab government on Wednesday and met Commonwealth gold medalist javelin thrower Ars

thumb

Wahab Riaz set to become a sports minister of Punjab government

Cricketer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as Punjab's interim sports minister. His name was included in the interim ministers who took the oath yesterday.Pakistan's pacer veteran Wah

