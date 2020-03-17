
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
PSL T20 News
thumb

PSL called off before semi-final

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been called off amid coronavirus scare right before the last four clashes.With only three matches to go in the competition,

thumb

Karachi Kings reach Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-final

Some explosive batting display from Sharjeel Khan propelled Karachi Kings to make their semi-final birth in the Pakistan Super League 2020 beating Islamabad United by 4 wickets.[ca

thumb

PCB decides to hold HBL PSL matches at closed National Stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to arrange the upcoming Karachi HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in front of empty National Stadium.The decision has been taken f

thumb

Azam, Sarfaraz steer Quetta Gladiators to win over Karachi Kings

In the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2020, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets.The Gladiators surpassed Karachi Kings' target of 157 runs losing hal

thumb

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

Karachi Kings have opened their HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 campaign with a thrilling 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi National Stadium on Friday.Peshawar Zalmi failed

thumb

Heavy police to guard PSL matches

In an extensive sketch of security planning, Punjab police have deployed over ten thousand polices and more numbers of security forces to guard Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

thumb

Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators

All-rounder Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ squad for the HBL Paksitan Super League 2020.The replacement has been approved by the event's technical comm

thumb

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday has suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman.Akmal was suspended with immedia

thumb

Pakistan Super League 2020: Full schedule, time table and venues

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to underway in Karachi from 20th February 2020. Significantly all the matches of this year's PSL will be staged in Pak

thumb

For the first time, full PSL to be played in Pakistan

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to be played in Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Wednesday.Th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.