PSL T20 News
PSL called off before semi-final
The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been called off amid coronavirus scare right before the last four clashes.With only three matches to go in the competition,
Karachi Kings reach Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-final
Some explosive batting display from Sharjeel Khan propelled Karachi Kings to make their semi-final birth in the Pakistan Super League 2020 beating Islamabad United by 4 wickets.[ca
PCB decides to hold HBL PSL matches at closed National Stadium
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to arrange the upcoming Karachi HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in front of empty National Stadium.The decision has been taken f
Azam, Sarfaraz steer Quetta Gladiators to win over Karachi Kings
In the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2020, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets.The Gladiators surpassed Karachi Kings' target of 157 runs losing hal
Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs
Karachi Kings have opened their HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 campaign with a thrilling 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi National Stadium on Friday.Peshawar Zalmi failed
Heavy police to guard PSL matches
In an extensive sketch of security planning, Punjab police have deployed over ten thousand polices and more numbers of security forces to guard Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.
Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators
All-rounder Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ squad for the HBL Paksitan Super League 2020.The replacement has been approved by the event's technical comm
Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday has suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman.Akmal was suspended with immedia
Pakistan Super League 2020: Full schedule, time table and venues
The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to underway in Karachi from 20th February 2020. Significantly all the matches of this year's PSL will be staged in Pak
For the first time, full PSL to be played in Pakistan
For the first time in the history of the tournament, the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to be played in Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Wednesday.Th