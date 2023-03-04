
PSL Exhibition Match News
PCB unveil squads for women's exhibition matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the details of the three Women's League exhibition matches to be played on March 8, 10 and 11 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Sarfaraz Ahmed uses inappropriate language in PSL exhibition match

The former Pakistani skipper was also fined by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for using inappropriate language during the 2022 National T20 Cup match against Balochistan.Quetta G

