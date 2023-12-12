
PSL Draft News
thumb

Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft

2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha

thumb

Record number of foreign players sign up for PSL 9 draft

According to report, a record 254 foreign players have registered for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The list of foreign players available for the upc

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman officially joins for PSL 2024 draft

Foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL Draft 2024 and will remain there until the start of the HBL PSL 9 Draft. Three more foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL

thumb

Registrations open for foreign players for HBL PSL 9

The registration window for foreign players has been opened for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League 9 season, which is scheduled to take place from February 8 to March 24.The re

thumb

List of local players in the Gold category in the PSL 8 draft

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday released the list of local players placed in the Gold category for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.The Pakistan Cr

thumb

HBL PSL 8: List of foreign players in the Silver category revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of foreign players in the Silver category for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

thumb

12 more International super stars sign for HBL PSL 8

The eighth season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see big names in action as big guns from around the world sign for the draft.With the draft of the eighth edition of P

thumb

HBL PSL 8: Player draft selection draft finalized

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, receive the first pick in the Players Draft for the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will be

